Transformer fire erupts near Houston

A large transformer was on fire in Texas City, Texas, near Houston on Tuesday, sending thick smoke miles into the air. It is unknown what sparked Tuesday's fire.

Texas City officials were on the scene of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

"At this time we are aware of an electrical transformer fire at the Centerpoint facility near FM 517 and HWY 146," Texas City government tweeted. "All personnel are accounted for. No Injuries. Please stay clear of the area."