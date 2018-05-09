Trump accuser wins primary in Ohio

President Trump denied Crooks' claims after The Post's report published, tweeting: "A woman I don't know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running."
Crooks responded to Trump through her campaign's Twitter account, where she urged the President to release any footage from the encounter.
"Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006," her campaign account wrote on Twitter. "Let's clear this up for everyone. It's liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself."
