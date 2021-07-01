Trump Organization and its CFO reportedly indicted by Manhattan grand jury

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, according to The Washington Post and the New York Times.

The Post reported that Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to appear in court Thursday on tax-related charges, with the indictment remaining sealed until then.

According to The Times, Weisselberg will be arraigned Thursday in front of a state judge.

The Post reported that Trump is not expected to be charged this week, but his company could possibly face fines and legal problems. Prosecutors are hoping that Weisselberg will testify against Trump in exchange for reducing his own risk.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating for the past two years of a possible bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President and the Trump organization.