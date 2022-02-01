Two investigators involved in case of Lauren Smith-Fields now on administrative leave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two detectives involved in a case of a woman who died after a date are now suspended.

Kevin Cronin and Angel Llanos with the Bridgeport Police Department in Connecticut are on administrative leave and under investigation by the police department’s internal affairs office.

The mayor of Bridgeport, Joseph Ganim, said the two may face disciplinary actions due to a “lack of sensitivity to the public and fairly to follow police policy.”

Cronin and Llanos were involved in the case of Lauren Smith-Fields.

The 23-year-old was found dead on December 12, shortly after meeting a man from the dating app Bumble.

Smith-Fields’ family did not find out about her death until a day later, when her mother found a note on her door.

The landlord gave them a number for a detective, and the Bridgeport Police Department never told the family about Smith-Field’s death.

Mayor Ganim said, ““Death notifications should be done in a manner that illustrates dignity for the deceased and respect and compassion for the family.”

Smith-Fields’ mother, Shantell Fields, told the New York Times police had spoken with a man who was in the apartment the same night of her death.

Police have not said whether he was questioned or considered a person of interest.

A medical examiner ruled Smith-Fields’ death as accidental and caused by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.”

The family plans to sue the mayor, police chief and several detectives, alleging the department has not properly investigated Smith-Fields’ death and has violated their civil rights.

The two detectives are also being investigated for how they handled the death case of Brenda Lee Rawls, who was 53 years old.

She was found dead in her home the same day as Smith-Fields.

Rawls’ cause of death is still pending.