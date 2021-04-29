UPS driver saves 4-year-old boy after 90-pound package falls on top of him

A UPS driver came to the rescue earlier this month when an enormous package proved to be a bit too much to handle for a 4-year-old boy.

According to WBBM-TV in Chicago, 4-year-old Max Pratt often helps his mom bring packages inside after they’re delivered to the family’s Oak Park, Illinois home. But when the deliveryman dropped off a 97-pound package — a new hammock — at the front door, it was no match for 40-pound Max.

Doorbell camera footage shows that the big box tipped on top of Max, pinning him against the stairway railing leading up to his home’s front door.

Max yelled out for help. Luckily, UPS driver Marco Angel was just across the street, where his truck was parked. As soon as he realized what was happening, he darted across the road to help the young boy.

Angel rushed to help so quickly that Max’s mom didn’t even see what happened.

"So I was coming down the stairs and I had no idea that that had all just taken place, but everyone was pretty shaken up," Traci Pratt told WLS-TV. "And then I look on our camera after the fact and had no idea the severity of what had just taken place."

In a statement to People, UPS said that “we're all truly grateful that Max was not injured and are proud of driver Marco Angel for his quick actions and concern for others."

Angel says he’s just glad everyone is OK.

“(I’m) just hoping the little boy is all right. That’s all I want,” he told WBBM.