US military confirms precision strikes in Syria, at Biden's direction

The U.S. military said President Joe Biden authorized multiple precision strikes in Syria Thursday.

The strikes targeted facilities used by groups connected to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Reuters reported.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement, "These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups. The U.S. strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."