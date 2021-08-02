Watch
US reaches 70% of adults with at least 1 COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced Monday that 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The milestone was reached more than a month after President Joe Biden’s 4th of July goal.

As the Delta variant surges across the U.S., more people are getting vaccinated.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, tweeted that the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is at its highest since July 4.

