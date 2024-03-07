USPS reveals stamp honoring Betty Ford

WASHINGTON (WXMI) — Michigan’s first lady is now on a stamp!

The U.S. Postal Service released an image of the stamp’s design Wednesday to celebrate Betty Ford’s life and legacy.

The postmaster underscored how Betty changed the first lady role and used her position to make her voice heard about issues she held near and dear.

The stamps will be made available in packets of 20.

A dedication ceremony will be held April 5, three days before what would have been Betty’s 106th birthday.

READ MORE: Gerald Ford is the only president from Michigan. Here's why he has a unique place in US history

