Video shows Ohio police rescuing an injured owl hit by a car

BEREA, Ohio - Not all heroes wear capes.

For Berea (Ohio) police, Thursday morning started off with a wildlife rescue that you don't hear about too often.

Officers said the owl was flying when it was hit by a vehicle on Barrett Road near the entrance of the Rocky River Reservation. Police happened to be at the right place at the right time when they came to its rescue.

Owl rescue by @BereaPD. They told me the owl was flying when it was hit by a car right in front of the officer. They're taking it to a 24 hour vet. pic.twitter.com/6QF0BUEjaH — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 10, 2018

The officers stopped and helped the injured owl whose beak was visibly bleeding at the scene.

Officers placed a blanket over the owl to calm it down so they could get the bird in the front seat of the cruiser.

The owl was taken to MedVet, a 24-hour vet located at 14000 Keystone Parkway in Brook Park.

If you find an injured or ill animal, The Lake Erie Nature and Science Center recommends placing the animal in a box not much bigger than the animal. Then place the box in a dark and quiet location such as a garage, basement or closet until it can be taken to a place for help.