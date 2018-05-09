Video: The inevitable 'Bron's Plan' parody of Drake's 'God's Plan' is here, and it's pretty good

Kaylyn Hlavaty
9:36 AM, May 9, 2018
11:14 AM, May 9, 2018

Rapper Drake smiles at LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 1, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

CLEVELAND - After LeBron's game-winning shot to sweep the Raptors in Game 4, sending the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals, Drake's "God's Plan" became fair game to recreate the song. The Merkin Brothers partnered with Cleveland comedy group Taco Truck to make a parody video by rewriting Drake's hit song to fit "Bron's Plan."

The parody mentions "All ya'll making me look bad. LBJ you make me sad," referring to the Raptors' playoff loss and the friendly rivalry between Drake and LeBron.

 

