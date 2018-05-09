CLEVELAND - After LeBron's game-winning shot to sweep the Raptors in Game 4, sending the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals, Drake's "God's Plan" became fair game to recreate the song. The Merkin Brothers partnered with Cleveland comedy group Taco Truck to make a parody video by rewriting Drake's hit song to fit "Bron's Plan."

The parody mentions "All ya'll making me look bad. LBJ you make me sad," referring to the Raptors' playoff loss and the friendly rivalry between Drake and LeBron.