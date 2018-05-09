Wisconsin teen stuck in Paris for weeks after falling into coma returns to US

A Lake Geneva, Wisconsin teenage who was stuck in Paris for weeks after falling into a coma has returned to the United States, his family says.
Nathan Dyer returned to the US late Wednesday morning. His family is still raising money to pay off thousands in medical bills.
About a month ago, Dyer embarked on his first journey overseas to Morocco with his cousin. Dyer got sick a week into the vacation and fell into a coma. He was air-lifted to Paris for better care.
"There were times where I felt completely helpless and had no idea what to do," Dyer's sister said.
As days pass, Dyer said her brother still doesn’t have a diagnosis.
UPDATE: Family tells us that Nathan Dyer is back in the US after improving enough to take a flight on a commercial plane. He arrived today. The family is still raising money to pay off his exorbitant medical bills and taking time to care for him. @TMJ4https://t.co/GqX0L5w3ebpic.twitter.com/Bjp3PZx7LK