Woman accused of stalking Arizona man, took bath in home

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman is facing multiple stalking-related charges after allegedly breaking into a Paradise Valley, Arizona home and taking a bath.

In July 2017, 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades was found parked outside of the victim’s home, police said. The man also accused her of repeatedly texting him, despite him saying he no longer wanted to talk to her.

Officers found Ades still outside the victim’s home when they arrived and told her to leave, officials said. Shortly after, the man started to receive threatening text messages from the suspect.

Police received a similar report in December from the same residence but officers were unable to locate her.

On April 8, the victim called police a third time, saying he was out of the country but saw Ades in his home while checking his home surveillance video.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman was taking a bath, police said. She was taken into custody and charged with trespass to a residence.

After Ades was released from jail she started sending more threatening text messages to the victim — some of the messages alluded that “harm may come to him,” authorities said.

On May 4, police were called to a business in Scottsdale after people reported a woman “acting irrationally” and claiming that she was the business owner’s wife, police said. The owner of the business is the Paradise Valley resident.

Ades was arrested on Tuesday on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.