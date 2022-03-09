Zelenskyy says Russian strike hit maternity hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia attacked a maternity hospital in the eastern city of Mariupol, which has faced intense shelling for days.

"People, children are under the wreckage," Zelenskyy claimed on social media. A video shared by Zelenskyy shows a building with extensive damage.

The Ukrainian government tweeted that a children's hospital and a maternity hospital were hit in the attack. It's not clear if they are two separate hospitals or if they are in the same general area.

According to The Associated Press, the World Health Organization has documented 18 attacks on health care facilities, workers and ambulances since the war began.

Zelenskyy once again called on allies to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror," he asked. "Close the sky right now! Stop the killings!"

The U.S. and its NATO partners have refused to implement a no-fly zone out of fear it would put them in direct conflict with Russia and start World War III.