Near-total lunar eclipse happening Friday morning; here's when to see it

(WXYZ) — A near-total lunar eclipse is happening Friday morning in metro Detroit.

It begins at 2:18 a.m. Friday. Cloud cover is expected to be around 37%, according to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

Temperatures are going to be cold that early, with feels-like temps around 25°

It's expected to peak around 4:02 a.m. and cloud coverage will be around 26%. It doesn't wind down until 5:47 a.m. and cloud coverage continues to drop to around 20%.

Kevin said there's a good chance to see the eclipse.