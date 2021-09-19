Nearly $32,000 raised for foster youth seeking college scholarships

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) raised nearly $32,000 Friday for more than 480 foster youth seeking college scholarships.

The ninth annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund Benefit Dinner was attended by approximately 150 guests who helped raise the money.

So far this year, MET has raised $38,969 for the scholarships.

“I am proud of the hard work and effort our staff put in each year to make the Fostering Futures Scholarship possible,” state treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The extraordinary generosity of our sponsors, donors, and guests make the dream of college a reality for students exiting foster care. These dollars provide some help with college costs when there may not be many other options available."

Close to 11,500 youth are in the Michigan foster care system run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Nationally, fewer than 10% of former foster youth enroll into college after high school and fewer than 3% eventually earn a degree.

“Too often these young people are not able to go to college,” executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency Demetrius Starling said. “Youth that want to go to college deserve an opportunity to pursue a higher education."