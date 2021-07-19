Nearly $4M in assistance available for qualified Oakland County residents affected by pandemic

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly $4 million in rent, mortgage and utility assistance is available for qualified Oakland County residents, officials announced Monday.

Those whose payments are overdue due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic are qualified for the assistance.

The county's Neighborhood and Housing Development Division is currently accepting applications for the one-time grant at

www.oakgov.com/RMU until all funds are gone.

“As we emerge from the dire health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that economic recovery is just beginning for many of our neighbors,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a press release. “This program is intended to provide assistance for basic housing needs which are fundamental for our residents to get back on their feet and feel secure moving forward.”

The Oakland County Executive and Oakland County Board of Commissioners have allocated $3.9 million in CARES Act money in this third round of rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to cover late gas, water, or electric bills or mortgage, rent, or association fees that are in arrears. To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a legal resident of Oakland County with a State of Michigan ID or license

Have a household income less than 80 percent of the area median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Have an inability to pay due to a temporary job loss, reduced work hours, or other income hardship that have been caused by COVID-19

Have not received assistance from any other source for the same activity and period of time as requested through this program

The bills must be connected to the applicant’s primary residence.

The applicant’s landlord or mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.

Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served, first qualified basis.

Applications are also available in Spanish, Hindi, Arabic, and Simplified Chinese and can be requested by contacting Oakland County Neighborhood & Housing Development Division at 248-858-0730 or OCHousingRelief@oakgov.com.