Nessel reminds local governments to enroll in $338M Walgreens opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging local governments to enroll in the national Walgreens opioid settlement ahead of next week’s deadline.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says $338 million will be allocated to Michigan’s governments across 18 years.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“The funds from this settlement cannot ease the pain of those who lost loved ones, but the money can bring much-needed remediation dollars to the many Michigan communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic,” says Nessel. “I again encourage every eligible municipality to register before the deadline to get these hard-fought funds directly into their communities where they can reach the people most in need of help.”

We’re told Nessel filed a lawsuit against Walgreens saying the chain violated the Drug Dealer Liability Act. The settlement was reached in June 2023.

The state says 278 local municipalities are eligible to receive part of the settlement.

To apply, send an email to AG-OpioidLitigation@michigan.gov.

Visit the state’s website for a full list of eligible subdivisions.