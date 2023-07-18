New exhibit honoring Nelson Mandela coming to The Henry Ford this fall

(WXYZ) — A new exhibit honoring Nelson Mandela will be coming to The Henry Ford starting this fall. "Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is produced by Round Room Live in partnership with the Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) and RHoM Investments.

The global exhibition is an immersive and interactive experience that will take people on a personal journey through Mandela's life.

It will feature unseen footage, photos and more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums an archives worldwide. Those items include the suit worn for the opening of South African parliament in 1996; a traditional headdress gifted to him by King Xolilzwe Sigcawu of the Xhosa people, and his presidential desk and chair.

The exhibit will take people through a series of immersive zones, each with a different experience. People will earn about his beginnings, his election as the first Black president of South Africa and much more.

"The Royal House of Mandela is delighted to endorse this exhibition honoring the life and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela as it truly captures the spirit of our global icon whose name has become synonymous with international solidarity, justice and peace. It succeeds in quintessentially depicting the man and the legend whose struggle and sacrifice has captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world. This exhibition is truly an inspiration and an inspired effort; I believe that everyone who sees it will agree that the legacy lives on and that the dream will never die," Mandela's grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said about the exhibition.

It will be at The Henry Ford from Oct. 21, 2023, to Jan. 15, 2024.