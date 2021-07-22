New video, photos in Whitmer kidnapping plot released

(WXYZ) — A new look inside the investigation against the defendants who allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A video allegedly showing Barry Croft Jr. training with a semi-automatic assault rifle in Wisconsin. It's part of a handful of evidence used in Croft's detention hearing, where the judge ruled that he remain in custody without bond until his October trial.

Images of Croft were also released after a coalition of media outlets – including WXYZ's parent company Scripps – petitioned the court for its release.

One showing Croft with a "We The People" tattoo, propping up a Boogaloo flag. Another holding a tactical shotgun, and another of Croft's modified rifle.

“If I’m the prosecutor I’m submitting the photographs because I’m saying look judge this guy is dangerous. Look at his guns. Look at his video. Look at his text messages. Now the defense attorney in me is going to say wait hold on a minute the photographs are a bit silly,” said Former U.S. Prosecutor Anjeli Prasad. "The reality of our world is people enjoy their guns and they post videos and pictures of their guns every day and that is not a crime.”

An attorney for Croft telling 7 Action News: “The detention hearing occurred several months ago before we had an opportunity to investigate the government’s claims. We are looking forward to presenting all of the facts to a jury this fall.”

Croft, of Deleware, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors assert that Croft was one of the ringleaders in the plot against the governor. He's one of five awaiting trial.

