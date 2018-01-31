Next phase of M-59 reconstruction to begin in February

(WXYZ) - The second phase of M-59 reconstruction wil begin next week.

Communities affected include Sterling Heights, Utica, and Clinton, Macomb and Shelby townships.

MDOT is continuing its $60 million investment to reconstruct M-59 in Macomb County, with phase II between Dalcoma Drive, just west of Garfield Road, and Romeo Plank Road.

Early next week, underground utility and electrical work will begin for installation of temporary traffic signals. In March, reconstruction will begin near the phase II area with the current crossover lane being extended as a fourth lane to the intersection.

The project includes replacing concrete with asphalt, improving drainage, upgrading ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and installing new sidewalks to fil in the missing gaps along M-59.

Work will also include installing new traffic signals, replacing signs, enhancing landscaping and adding decorative crosswalks.