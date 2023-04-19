Next phase of Revive 275 Project in Wayne County starts Monday

(WXYZ) — The next phase in the Revive 275 Project is kicking off in Wayne County on Monday, April 24.

According to the governor’s office, the project is now in the phase of repairing and rebuilding over 25 miles of road and bridges.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement after announcing the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin working on multiple projects next week.

The governor’s office says nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and bridges will be fixed by the end of this construction season.

Here’s what you need to know to navigate I-275 and I-94: