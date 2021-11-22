‘No cause for alarm.’ Bright green color of Clinton Twp. creek caused by non-toxic dye

(WXYZ) — Macomb County officials say a non-toxic dye caused the bright green color of a Clinton Township creek over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Public Works Office, the office and the Clinton Township Fire Department were alerted to the discoloration of the Cranberry Marsh Drain south of 17 Mile on Sunday. They said they immediately went into their emergency response protocols.

The public works office said later they discovered the Clinton Township Water and Sewer Department tested a sump pump in the area on Friday with a high concentration of the dye. These dye tests, according to officials, are done to trace underground sanitary wastewater and storm water systems.

“The township was doing dye testing because they had thought there might be an illegal sanitary sewer connection, which they fortunately found out was not the case. They didn’t dilute the dye enough and some people thought it looked like the Chicago River, it was so green. It’s non-toxic and doesn’t hurt humans or animals,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a press release.

The dye is expected to enter the Clinton River today and is diluting.

“There’s no cause for alarm,” Miller added in the press release. “It is very good that the public actually notified us, so we appreciate the public’s help. We have zero tolerance for any contaminants in our waterways.”