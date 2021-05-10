No injuries reported after large blaze breaks out at Detroit junkyard

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a recycling yard near Harper and Mt. Elliott in Detroit on Monday.

Detroit firefighters were sent to the area just before 2 p.m. The business called Ferrous Metals shreds cars for recycling. A preliminary investigation found that something went wrong with operations, leading to the massive blaze. The details of the incident are still being investigated.

The fire didn't spread outside of the junkyard. Shortly after 4 p.m., fire officials were still pouring water and separating materials to get things under control.

