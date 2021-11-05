'No words.' Parents of teen killed during sleepover want killer arrested

(WXYZ) — The parents of a Detroit teen who was shot at a sleepover and later died want his killer behind bars.

They say their son, Kenneth Merrit Jr., wasn't the intended target but rather an innocent victim who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police say Kenneth was sleeping in a room with two other boys when the shooter brazenly walked right up to the window and fired his gun.

His parents say he was a good kid and whoever did this knows they came for the wrong person.

"I can't find no words to express this, no words, none," Kenneth Merrit Sr., his father, said.

His dad said Kenneth Jr. couldn't wait to grow up. He was a jokester, creative, and wanted to make it as a comedian one day.

"He always made people laugh. He could brighten up your day if you sad and you see Kenneth his big old smile," Kenneth Sr. said.

His stepmom, Brittney Merrit, said he always stayed out of trouble.

On Oct. 26, trouble found him. He was at a friend's house when someone shot 13 bullets into the window of the room he was sleeping in. One of those bullets struck him in the head. He later died at the hospital.

"You walked up to this window where these babies were laying, so you need to turn yourself in. If you don't, someone needs to tell on you," his parents said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping into a dark-colored Dodge Journey before it drives off.

Kenneth Sr. is hopeful someone will come forward, so he can tell his other 10 children that their brother's killer is behind bars.

"We need you, we need everybody, We need the whole city. I need justice for my son," he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Kenneth Jr.'s funeral expenses.

