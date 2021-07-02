Oakland County man charged with child abuse after 3-year-old suffers broken bones, brain injuries

(WXYZ) — A Wixom man has been charged with first-degree child abuse after allegedly injuring a 3-year-old boy, leaving him with multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Michael McManus, 25, who is being held in the Oakland County Jail, is accused of injuring the boy when the boy’s mother was at work on May 25. This reportedly happened at the boy’s home in Highland Township.

The boy’s injuries included eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruising of the face, back, chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the boy has been discharged from the hospital. A probable cause conference for McManus is scheduled for July 14.

“Violent crimes against children are among the most horrific and disturbing things we see,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “I am proud of our team’s swift work to hold this suspect accountable for the torture inflicted on this innocent child.”

