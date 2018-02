The Oakland County Polar Plunge took place Saturday morning at the Rochester Hills Brewing Company.

WXYZ's very own Ann Marie LaFlamme bravely took the plunge for a good cause.

In addition to the polar plunge, there was a silent auction, costume contest and fundraising awards.

Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

Michigan will be having 28 polar plunges in 2018. Polar plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run event.

LETR is one of the largest grassroots fundraisers for Special Olympics globally.

Funds are raised for over 23,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan, a year-round program offering sports for those with intellectual disabilities.