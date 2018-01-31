Oakland County road commission adds pothole reporting option to app

(WXYZ) - Oakland County is making it easier to report potholes around the community.

The Road Commission for Oakland County just announced it has added an option to its existing app for easier pothole reporting.

The app is free for Android and iOS and can be found in the app stores by searching "Road Commission for Oakland County."

“RCOC is utilizing technology to provide citizens with a simple option to report road issues throughout Oakland County,” RCOC Board Chairman Eric Wilson said in a news release. “We greatly appreciate motorists reporting issues such as potholes, and providing a variety of methods to submit concerns also makes our work more efficient."