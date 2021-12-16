Oakland County Sheriff names Major Curtis D. Childs as new undersheriff

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has named Major Curtis D. Childs as his new undersheriff following the retirement of his current Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

McCabe is set to retire at the end of December after 44 years with the Sheriff’s Office.

Childs begins his new role on Jan. 1, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s Office consists of a collection of talented people working in many different facets of law enforcement towards a common goal and I am very proud to be a part of this great organization,” Childs said.

Childs, who began with the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy in 1992, is only the third Undersheriff in Bouchard’s tenure. According to a press release, Bouchard said he felt it was important to select a candidate who knew the staff and was very familiar with the operation of the office.

“I was looking for a person who was both eminently qualified and capable but also would be a source of calm and continuity for our team in one of the most challenging times to ever face law enforcement,” Bouchard said. “Curtis Childs is that person."

As Undersheriff, Childs will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff's Office and aid in the oversight of the $166 million annual budget, while managing 1,400 employees.

Childs is currently a commander of Corrections and Court Services, which includes overseeing the operations at the main jail.