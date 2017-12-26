911 restored for Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - UPDATE: Police say the Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 phone lines have been restored.

The sheriff's office said the outage was due to a third party vendor, and they are exploring legal action against the vendor.

This is the second time in December where the sheriff's office has experienced 911 issues due to a third party vendor.

------

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is currently experiencing a technical issue which has caused problems for 911.

Anyone who is in need of assistance can call these numbers.

(248) 454-0564

(248) 454-0454

(248) 454-0565

(248) 454-0531

(248) 454-0562

(248) 454-0532

(248) 454-3431

Non-emergency calls please use: (248) 858-4930