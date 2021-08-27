Watch
Oakland County Sheriff's Office searching for 6-year-old taken by biological mother

Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 27, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 6-year-old Pontiac boy who was reportedly taken by his biological mother, who no longer has legal custody of him.

Officials say the boy, Jace Jamison, was living with his maternal grandmother when his mother, DaJanaye Jamison, was allowed visitation on August 26. The 22-year-old mother reportedly left with a friend and Jace in a dark colored truck. The grandmother, according to officials, soon learned that Jace was also around 24-year-old Dorian Glenn, who has a history of abusing the child, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says the grandmother spoke to the mother on Thursday and she is refusing to return Jace.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4911.

