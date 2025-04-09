OCSO asking for money to send deputies to Washington D.C. to honor fallen Deputy Reckling

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is working to raise money to send officers to Washington D.C. to honor a Deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Bradley Reckling was shot & killed back in June of 2024 as he was following a stolen vehicle with three suspects inside of it. One of those suspects got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Those suspects, all teens, have since been charged.

As part of National Police Week 2025, OCSO is hoping to send a large number of deputies to stand in honor of Brad.

"This is our chance to walk alongside his family and pay tribute to his sacrifice," the department said in a Facebook post. "100% of your donation will go directly toward the travel expenses of his colleagues making the trip to support the Reckling family and represent all of Oakland County.

You can donate to help the Sheriff's Office cover travel expenses at this link.