Off-duty police officer saves elderly Livonia woman from burning home

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — An off-duty police officer is being credited for saving an elderly woman from a burning home in Livonia last week.

This fire happened Oct. 25 near Farmington and Six Mile roads, officials said.

Officer Ryan Yudt and K-9 Dozer with the Farmington Hills Police Department saw heavy smoke coming from a Livonia neighborhood. They then found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

The Livonia Fire Department had not yet been notified of the fire.

When Yudt got out of his vehicle, neighbors told him they believed an elderly woman who lives at the home was still inside. Yudt tried to go through the front door but was unable to because of heavy smoke and extreme heat, Farmington Hills police said.

Yudt then ran to the back of the home and was able to get inside. He found the woman who was disoriented and carried her outside safely.

The fire department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire and the victim received treatment.

Farmington Hills Police Department An undated courtesy photo of Officer Ryan Yudt and K9 Dozer with the Farmington Hills Police Department.

“If not for the heroic intervention of Officer Yudt, this resident may not have survived the smoke and fire spreading rapidly throughout her home,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement. “Our Department is proud of Officer Yudt’s actions in saving this woman’s life. His conduct is indicative of the extraordinary bravery of our Officers and their commitment to serving and ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of circumstances or zip code.”

