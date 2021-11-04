Watch
Officers reunite with runner they helped save at Detroit Free Press Marathon

Posted at 2:46 PM, Nov 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers were able to reunite with the runner who they helped save after he collapsed during the Detroit Free Press Marathon in October.

The 26-year-old man went down at Cass and Kirby during the race. We’re told a spectator got the attention of Detroit police officers Dario Sharp and Troy Wesley. They reportedly jumped into action along with a woman who helped keep the runner alive with CPR.

The officers recently went to visit the man, who they say is now doing better.

Police tweeted pictures of the reunion, saying they returned his shirt from the marathon and that he was thankful and appreciative to them for helping save his life.

