Officials, community volunteers plant more than 50 trees at Harrison Township park

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of officials and community volunteers aiming to improve the environment planted 54 trees in Harrison Township on Friday.

The group of more than two dozen people planted the trees at Jefferson Spillway Park while facing rain and chilly winds. The trees are intended to help storm management and water quality by reducing carbon dioxide and increasing shade in the area.

The event was led by a collaboration with the Macomb County Public Works Office, the Detroit Zoological Society, Harrison Township, ReLeaf Michigan and Green Macomb.

“This is a wonderful team effort that improves the environment immediately and for decades to come through green infrastructure, contributing to quality of life by also making the park more enjoyable to area residents and visitors for generations,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said.

A variety of trees were planted including: Swamp white oak, triumph elm, prairie fire crabapple, skyline honeylocust, Japanese lilac, American hophornbeam, London planetree, Princeton sentry ginkgo, Redmond linden and emerald arborvitae.

Officials said Harrison Township will maintain the trees for the first three years.

“The park itself is the result of partnerships; it is federal land, overseen by the intercounty drain board and leased to Harrison Township for recreational purposes,” Harrison Township Supervisor Ken Verkest said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the county is aiming to double its tree canopy.

The Detroit Zoological Society has pledged to plant 2,000 trees across metro Detroit.

“We’ve already made wonderful progress toward this goal. It’s been so rewarding to see people give back what deforestation has taken away,” Gerry VanAcker, DZS chief operating officer, said.

