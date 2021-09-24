Watch
Officials searching for woman who plowed into newly built home in Pontiac

Posted at 3:00 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:00:24-04

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the woman who plowed into a newly built home in Pontiac and then left the scene.

Officials say the incident happened September 20 at 2:41 a.m. at a home on Going Street near Whittemore. The driver of the car, which is believed to be a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid, was traveling in the neighborhood when she lost control, crossed the lawn and struck a bedroom of an unoccupied home.

A few minutes later, the driver of a white SUV who was following the red vehicle came back to the crash scene, picked up the woman and sped away. Before officials were able to respond, the sheriff’s office says someone drove the red car away.

The vehicle is likely to have significant damage to the hood, front fender and bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

