Older than dinosaurs: The Ledges in Grand Ledge are a beautiful sight to see

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Nestled inside of Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge is a trail that has some rocks that hold a lot of history.

"They're about 250 million years older than dinosaurs," said Jackie Blanc with Eaton County Parks.

The Ledges of Grand Ledge are sedimentary rocks that are the result of ancient ocean beach sand sitting so long that it turned to stone.

"They're called the ledges because they kind of have like little overhangs," Blanc said.

Standing at 15 to 20-feet high, the ledges are really hard to miss.

"They're really big," she said.

And they are a beautiful sight to see.

"You can see the layering in the rock," Blanc said. "We have some unique plants that grow along the ledges. It's kind of its own ecoclimate in there."

The ledges trail can be a guided or a self guided tour.

But if you want to do it alone, there are brochures you can pick up that has markers so you can learn some history along the way.

"Number 4 says you are standing on what may have been an ocean beach 270 million years ago," she said.

Now you can touch the rocks but climbing the ones in Fitzgerald Park and carving your name into them is a no-no.

"If we carve into them. It takes away from other people to enjoy the natural beauty of the rocks," Blanc said.

The stairs to the trail are currently closed due to storm damage. An alternate path is available by walking past the parks' playground.