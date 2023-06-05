'One of the worst stalking cases we've seen in years': MI man sentenced for stalking ex-wife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A Muskegon man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking his ex-wife and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Monday morning, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced 45-year-old Mitchell Pierce was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

'One of the worst stalking cases we've seen in years': Muskegon man sentenced for stalking ex-wife

The case started in August 2021 after Pierce pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-wife and was ordered to have no contact with her.

Shortly after, the two officially divorced.

Totten says while the no-contact order was in place, Pierce started calling, texting and messaging her repeatedly, threatening to harm and kill her, her children and her family and friends. Totten says Piece also threatened to kill himself and sent his ex-wife photos of firearms.

According to investigators, Pierce sent the victim a text message that said, “Your dead b****” and “so r your kids.”

U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Michigan Text messages sent from Pierce to his ex-wife between April 22 and April 30.

Then on May 2, 2022, Pierce’s ex-wife noticed a Jeep following her while she was driving and pulled into a parking lot.

Investigators say Pierce then got out of the Jeep and approached her. Totten says the woman hit him with her minivan and left the scene.

When police arrived, they found a loaded pistol, two rifles, seven magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest in Pierce’s Jeep.

According to Totten, Pierce told police he was hoping to scare his ex-wife into giving him another chance and, if that didn’t work, he planned to commit “suicide by cop.”

“Gender-based violence harms families, perpetuates social inequities, and leaves victims fearful and feeling like they have nowhere to turn,” Totten said. “As this prosecution demonstrates — one of the worst stalking cases we’ve seen in years — my office is fully committed to protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable, especially abusers who illegally possess firearms.”

Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men report stalking victimization at some point in their lifetime, according to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.

Those who feel they are in danger or fear a threat of harm should call 911.

The following national hotlines are also available to help victims of stalking and other gender-based violence:

