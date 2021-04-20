Only 8 of the last 147 years have had at least 1" of snow after April 20

Parts of metro Detroit are expected to see some snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and it isn't often that snow happens this late into the season.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes looked back at Michigan's weather history, and found that only eight of the last 147 years have seen at least 1" of snow after April 20 in metro Detroit.

The last 1" snowfalls in metro Detroit for the last five years are as follows

2020 – April 17

2019 – March 30

2018 – April 6

2017 – March 13

2016 – March 5

The chance of rain picks up this evening with a chance to mix with snow around dinner time. Then, after sunset, it changes over fully to snow.

Here are the projected totals.