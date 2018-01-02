Outback Steakhouse offering Michigan fans free Bloomin' Onion today

(WXYZ) - Still licking your wounds from Michigan's loss to South Carolina in the New Year's Day Outback Bowl? Well, today you can lick your fingers because Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin' Onion all day.
If Michigan were to have won the game the Aussie restaurant was going to offer free coconut shrimp, but since Michigan lost 19-3 to South Carolina, it's Bloomin' Onions for anyone that says "Outback Bowl" to their server.
The appetizer is valid at participating locations and is limited to one per table.
