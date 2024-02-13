Gallery: Today is Fat Tuesday, also known as Pączki Day in metro Detroit
Peter Maxwell TV, Alicia Smith and WXYZ-TV Channel 7's morning crew are getting in on the delicious fun!Photo by: WXYZ Jack has eaten pączki from East Detroit Bakery every year since 2015.Photo by: Sara Weller
"First in line at East Detroit Bakery. 5am Pączki run with my Aunts. We go every year!"Photo by: Amanda Lynne
"I’m from Brighton and picked these up for my family at South Lyon Village Bakery!"Photo by: Gina Livingston
"First in line at East Detroit Bakery. 5am Pączki run with my Aunts. We go every year!"Photo by: Amanda Lynne
"I’m from Brighton and picked these up for my family at South Lyon Village Bakery!"Photo by: Gina Livingston