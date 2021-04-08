Watch
Pair of shootings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded in Detroit

Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 21:50:46-04

DETROIT (AP) — Two people have been killed and five others wounded in a pair of separate shootings in Detroit.

Police say three men were shot just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the city's westside. A 24-year-old died at a hospital. A 22-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital and a 43-year-old man suffered a wound that police said was not considered life-threatening.

The 64-year-old suspect later was arrested. Shots fired late Tuesday afternoon from a vehicle struck four people on the city's eastside.

One man was killed. A 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were in stable condition at a hospital. A 47-year-old man suffered a minor wound. No arrests were made in Tuesday's shooting.

