PD: Suspect arrested after attempted child abductions in Sterling Heights, Clinton Twp.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after an attempted child abduction in Sterling Heights Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect is accused of trying to kidnap another child in Clinton Township earlier in the day.

Police say the attempted abduction in Sterling Heights happened around 2:20 p.m. at North Clinton River Park near Riverland Drive and Clinton River Road.

Sterling Heights Police Department Capt. Mario Bastianelli said the department received a 911 call about a disturbance at the park. Before officers arrived, they learned a child was hit by a car after an altercation.

When officers got to the scene, they said they learned the driver attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl.

Police say a Sterling Heights resident who is apart of Citizens On Patrol witnessed the altercation. The resident intervened and pulled the driver out of the car.

The suspect, a 23-year-old from Shelby Township, was arrested. The suspect has not yet been arraigned.

Investigators later learned that the suspect was wanted for another attempted kidnapping that happened in Clinton Township earlier in the day. Clinton Township police are also pursuing charges.

"Due to the outstanding job by the aunt of the 7 year old, our volunteer citizen and the officers who arrived quickly on scene. A very dangerous suspect was taken off the streets, and a 7 year old girl was saved from being further harmed," Bastianelli said in a statement. "We will pursue every possible felony charge the law will allow against this individual"

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

