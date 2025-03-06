Pedestrian killed in Pittsfield Township crash

PITTSFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old Washtenaw County man was killed after being hit by a car in Pittsfield Township on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Emergency personnel got the call about the incident around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carpenter Road and Packard Road.

Investigators say that the driver of a Ford Escape was heading south on Carpenter road when the pedestrian crossed the street in front of the vehicle. That pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver had a green light, adding that it was raining and roadways were wet at the time.

Pittsfueld Township Police's Crash Investigation Unit is looking into this crash. Anyone who has more information can contact the department at one of these numbers:

• Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

• General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

• Request Police Response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)