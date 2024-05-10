The Northern Lights are visible in Michigan on May 10, 2024. Viewers share their photos with us

Photo gallery: Northern Lights are visible in Michigan!

Northern lights, Ortonville

Photo by: Viewer photo: Staci Martin

Photo by: Kammy Olive in the Plymouth-Canton area

Photo by: Darla Barbee in Brighton

Photo by: Kolson Reichman in South Lyon

Photo by: Caitlin Miller in Monroe

Photo by: Linda Curtis

Photo by: 12-year-old Maizey Groff

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Jen Spurgeon in Whitmore Lake

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills

Photo by: Erica Wilde in South Lyon

Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor

Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor

Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor

Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor

Northern lights

Photo by: Viewer photo: Alesha Schulte

Northern lights, Macomb Twp.

Photo by: Viewer photo: Cheryl Lynn

Northern lights, Clinton area

Photo by: Viewer photo: Mary Kirby

Northern lights, Lexington

Photo by: Viewer photo: Gina Quade

Northern lights, Belleville

Photo by: Viewer photo: Mandy Kay

Northern lights, White Lake

Photo by: Viewer photo: Becky Ladebauche

Northern lights, Belleville

Photo by: Viewer photo: Nichole Baloga

Northern lights, Howell

Photo by: Viewer photo: Paige Elizabeth

Northern lights, Grass Lake

Photo by: Viewer photo: Laura Barsoum

Northern lights

Photo by: Viewer photo: Dana Rowland

Northern lights, Canton

Photo by: Viewer photo: Jenn Krause

Northern lights, Redford

Photo by: Viewer photo: Jen Ya

Northern lights, Shelby Twp.

Photo by: Viewer photo: Samantha Dominick

Northern lights, Fair Haven

Photo by: Viewer photo: Morgan Goodwin

Northern lights

Photo by: Viewer photo: Holly Tucker Smith

Northern lights, Saline

Photo by: Viewer photo: Jen Lynch Dodge

Northern lights, Marysville

Photo by: Viewer photo: Kristin Walker

Northern lights, Brighton

Photo by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall

Northern lights, Brighton

Photo by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall

Northern lights, Kalamazoo

Photo by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris

Northern lights, Clarkston

Photo by: Viewer photo: Samantha Oliver

Northern lights, Kalamazoo

Photo by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris

Northern lights, Ypsilanti

Photo by: Viewer photo: Shyanne Marie Kelley

Northern lights, West Branch

Photo by: Viewer photo: Sue Colangerlo Christmas

Northern lights, Richmond

Photo by: Viewer photo: Heidi Kristen

Northern lights, Clarkston

Photo by: Viewer photo: Jessica Rainey

Northern lights, Chesterfield

Photo by: Viewer photo: Chris Giamportone Canale

Northern lights, New Hudson

Photo by: Viewer photo: Shreeganesh Sudhindra

Northern lights, Westland

Photo by: Viewer photo: Deb Fielder