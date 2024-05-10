Watch Now
Photo gallery: Northern Lights are visible in Michigan!

The Northern Lights are visible in Michigan on May 10, 2024. Viewers share their photos with us

Staci Martin Ortonville.jpeg Northern lights, OrtonvillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Staci Martin Kammy Olive.jpeg Photo by: Kammy Olive in the Plymouth-Canton area Darla Barbee.jpeg Photo by: Darla Barbee in Brighton Kolson Reichman.jpeg Photo by: Kolson Reichman in South Lyon Caitlyn Miller.jpeg Photo by: Caitlin Miller in Monroe Linda Curtis 1.jpeg Photo by: Linda Curtis Maizey Groff.jpeg Photo by: 12-year-old Maizey Groff Paul Dries 1.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 2.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Jen Spurgeon.jpeg Photo by: Jen Spurgeon in Whitmore Lake Paul Dries 3.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 4.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 7.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 6.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 8.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Paul Dries 9.jpeg Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Erica Wilde.jpeg Photo by: Erica Wilde in South Lyon skylynn hoffman 1.jpeg Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor skylynn hoffman 2.jpeg Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor skylynn hoffman 3.jpeg Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor skylynn hoffman 4.jpeg Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor Alesha Schulte.jpeg Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Alesha Schulte Cheryl Lynn Macomb.jpeg Northern lights, Macomb Twp.Photo by: Viewer photo: Cheryl Lynn Mary Kirby Clinton.jpeg Northern lights, Clinton areaPhoto by: Viewer photo: Mary Kirby Gina Quade Lexington.jpeg Northern lights, LexingtonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Gina Quade Mandy Kay Belleville.jpeg Northern lights, BellevillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Mandy Kay Becky Ladebauche White Lake.jpeg Northern lights, White LakePhoto by: Viewer photo: Becky Ladebauche Nichole Baloga Bellevile.jpeg Northern lights, BellevillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Nichole Baloga Paige Elizabeth, Howell.jpeg Northern lights, HowellPhoto by: Viewer photo: Paige Elizabeth Laura Barsoum.jpeg Northern lights, Grass LakePhoto by: Viewer photo: Laura Barsoum Dana Rowland.jpeg Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Dana Rowland Jenn Krause Canton.jpeg Northern lights, CantonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jenn Krause Jen ya Redford.jpeg Northern lights, RedfordPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jen Ya Samantha Dominick shelby.jpeg Northern lights, Shelby Twp.Photo by: Viewer photo: Samantha Dominick Morgan Goodwin Fair Haven.jpeg Northern lights, Fair HavenPhoto by: Viewer photo: Morgan Goodwin Holly Tucker Smith.jpeg Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Holly Tucker Smith Jen Lynch Dodge Saline.jpeg Northern lights, SalinePhoto by: Viewer photo: Jen Lynch Dodge Kristin Walker Marysville.jpeg Northern lights, MarysvillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Kristin Walker thumbnail_image2(2).jpg Northern lights, BrightonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall thumbnail_image1(1).jpg Northern lights, BrightonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall Hannah Harris Kalamazoo.jpeg Northern lights, KalamazooPhoto by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris Samantha Oliver.jpeg Northern lights, ClarkstonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Samantha Oliver Hannah Harris Kalamazoo.jpeg Northern lights, KalamazooPhoto by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris Shyanne Marie Kelley Ypsilanti.jpeg Northern lights, YpsilantiPhoto by: Viewer photo: Shyanne Marie Kelley Sue Colangerlo Christmas West Branch.jpeg Northern lights, West BranchPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sue Colangerlo Christmas Heidi Kristen Richmond.jpeg Northern lights, RichmondPhoto by: Viewer photo: Heidi Kristen Jessica Rainey Clarkston.jpeg Northern lights, ClarkstonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jessica Rainey Chris Giamportone Canale Chesterfield.jpeg Northern lights, ChesterfieldPhoto by: Viewer photo: Chris Giamportone Canale Shreeganesh Sudhindra New Hudson.jpeg Northern lights, New HudsonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Shreeganesh Sudhindra Deb Fielder Westland.jpeg Northern lights, WestlandPhoto by: Viewer photo: Deb Fielder

