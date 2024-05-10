Photo gallery: Northern Lights are visible in Michigan!
The Northern Lights are visible in Michigan on May 10, 2024. Viewers share their photos with us
Northern lights, OrtonvillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Staci Martin Photo by: Kammy Olive in the Plymouth-Canton area Photo by: Darla Barbee in Brighton Photo by: Kolson Reichman in South Lyon Photo by: Caitlin Miller in Monroe Photo by: Linda Curtis Photo by: 12-year-old Maizey Groff Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Jen Spurgeon in Whitmore Lake Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Paul and JoJo Dries in Rochester Hills Photo by: Erica Wilde in South Lyon Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor Photo by: Skylynn Hoffman in Ann Arbor Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Alesha Schulte Northern lights, Macomb Twp.Photo by: Viewer photo: Cheryl Lynn Northern lights, Clinton areaPhoto by: Viewer photo: Mary Kirby Northern lights, LexingtonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Gina Quade Northern lights, BellevillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Mandy Kay Northern lights, White LakePhoto by: Viewer photo: Becky Ladebauche Northern lights, BellevillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Nichole Baloga Northern lights, HowellPhoto by: Viewer photo: Paige Elizabeth Northern lights, Grass LakePhoto by: Viewer photo: Laura Barsoum Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Dana Rowland Northern lights, CantonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jenn Krause Northern lights, RedfordPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jen Ya Northern lights, Shelby Twp.Photo by: Viewer photo: Samantha Dominick Northern lights, Fair HavenPhoto by: Viewer photo: Morgan Goodwin Northern lightsPhoto by: Viewer photo: Holly Tucker Smith Northern lights, SalinePhoto by: Viewer photo: Jen Lynch Dodge Northern lights, MarysvillePhoto by: Viewer photo: Kristin Walker Northern lights, BrightonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall Northern lights, BrightonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sheryll Marshall Northern lights, KalamazooPhoto by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris Northern lights, ClarkstonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Samantha Oliver Northern lights, KalamazooPhoto by: Viewer photo: Hannah Harris Northern lights, YpsilantiPhoto by: Viewer photo: Shyanne Marie Kelley Northern lights, West BranchPhoto by: Viewer photo: Sue Colangerlo Christmas Northern lights, RichmondPhoto by: Viewer photo: Heidi Kristen Northern lights, ClarkstonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Jessica Rainey Northern lights, ChesterfieldPhoto by: Viewer photo: Chris Giamportone Canale Northern lights, New HudsonPhoto by: Viewer photo: Shreeganesh Sudhindra Northern lights, WestlandPhoto by: Viewer photo: Deb Fielder