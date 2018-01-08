PHOTOS: Kensington Palace releases adorable photos of Princess Charlotte

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 32°
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace
(WXYZ) - Kensington Palace has released new photos of Princess Charlotte and they're absolutely adorable.
The palace's official Twitter account tweeted the photos on Monday.
The pictures were reportedly taken by Kate shortly before Charlotte's first day of nursery school.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.