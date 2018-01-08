PHOTOS: Kensington Palace releases adorable photos of Princess Charlotte

1:18 PM, Jan 8, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace

(WXYZ) - Kensington Palace has released new photos of Princess Charlotte and they're absolutely adorable. 

The palace's official Twitter account tweeted the photos on Monday.

The pictures were reportedly taken by Kate shortly before Charlotte's first day of nursery school. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top