PHOTOS: Storms roll through metro Detroit on Sunday
PHOTOS: Storms roll through metro Detroit on Sunday
Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Courtesy Jessica L. White Lake Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Vanessa Renee, Redford Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Vanessa Renee, Redford Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Vanessa Renee, Redford Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Sarah Blondin, Harrison Twp. Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Sandra Strong Storms roll through metro DetroitPhoto by: Viewer submitted photo: Vicki Lynn, Southgate