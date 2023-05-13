Watch Now
Poland detects object in its airspace that flew from Belarus, likely observation balloon

Russia Ukraine War
FILE - Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 6, 2023. Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday April 19, 2023 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 13, 2023
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Defense Ministry says it has detected an object in its airspace that flew in from the direction of Belarus and that it was probably an observation balloon.

The ministry said Saturday that radar contact with the object was lost near the town of Rypin in central Poland.

The ministry said that the Territorial Defense Forces were deployed to search for the object.

The development follows two other known incursions into Poland's air space since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which lies on Poland's eastern border.

