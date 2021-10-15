Police asking community for help to find missing 23-year-old who suffers from mental condition

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old woman who they say suffers from a mental condition.

Police say 23-year-old Alasia Oshay Hill was last seen on March 10 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Her mother tells police Hill was also not physically fit at the time of her disappearance.

Hill is described as a 5’4” Black female weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and an amputated right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.