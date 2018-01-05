Police kill two cows who escaped near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said it killed two cows that escaped near Ann Arbor Township on Thursday.

According to the office, dispatch first received a call about the two cows running loose near the intersection of Plymouth and Dixboro in Ann Arbor Township around 11:20 a.m.

Deputies arrived and met with the owner, who said they were large steer and she was transporting them to Milan so they could be butchered.

The owner told police that the trailer door broke and the steer got loose, and she had no way to corral the animals.

While speaking with police, the owner and police agreed that because of their size and aggressiveness, they would need to be killed and then given to the owner.

Deputies and citizens worked to find the animals. They found the first cow a short time later and a sheriff's office supervisor was able to kill the cow.

They said the second was much more difficult to locate and they even had to use the Michigan State Police helicopter. Eventually, police found it, and due to the size and aggressiveness of the cow, and how close it was to a residential neighborhood, they decided to kill the cow.