Police looking for parents of 9-year-old boy found in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding the family of a lost child who is now in their care.

Police said Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a gas station near Mt. Elliott Street and E. Grand Boulevard where the child was found. He told police his name is Jayden Brown and he's 9 years old.

He also told them that he was lost and walked away from a steakhouse on the city's east side around 3 p.m. The name of the steakhouse is unknown at this time.

Jayden is described as 4-foot-8 and about 60 pounds.

If anyone recognizes him or knows his parents, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.